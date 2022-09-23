Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police.

It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds.

Information about the circumstances leading to the incident have not been made available.

This is an ongoing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.