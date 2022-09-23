LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.

Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.
Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police.

It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds.

Information about the circumstances leading to the incident have not been made available.

This is an ongoing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage investigation in Hoover
NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280
Fatal hit-and-run.
Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co.; police searching for suspect
2 people killed in wreck in Warrior AL, child escapes with minor injuries
Police interview interrupted by gunshots
Gunshots interrupt crime scene press briefing
During the search of the residence, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms,...
4 arrested after large drug bust in Helena

Latest News

Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.
Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.
ADOC Commissioner after Alan Miller's execution is called off
ADOC Commissioner after Alan Miller's execution is called off
Alan Eugene Miller
Execution of Alan Miller called off by officials hours after U.S. Supreme Court says it can proceed
Snake birthing season for Central Alabama's venomous snakes tends to last from September to...
‘Snake birthing season’ is here in Central Alabama and will last through October