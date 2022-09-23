LawCall
Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co. EMA

According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the truck hit a house during the...
According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the truck hit a house during the wreck.(DeKalb County EMA)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A log truck has overturned in Fort Payne on Friday.

According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the truck hit a house during the wreck. The incident happened at the intersection of Third Street and Tyler Avenue.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

