Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co. EMA

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A log truck has overturned in Fort Payne on Friday.

According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the truck hit a house during the wreck. The incident happened at the intersection of Third Street and Tyler Avenue.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

