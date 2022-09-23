LawCall
Huge soccer tournament this weekend in Birmingham metro, Shelby County

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Get ready for a busy weekend as hundreds of youth sports teams will be in town for the largest youth sports event in state history.

This is a three day soccer tournament, and several games will be played in Shelby County including at Heardmont Park.

Let’s start in Alabaster, where the newly renovated Veterans Park will be used for the tournament.

Timm Hamm with Alabaster Parks and Rec said they are excited for people from all over to see what Alabaster has to offer.

“These people will buy gas, will buy food and hopefully utilize the hotels here in Alabaster as well, we are excited to see what this tournament will bring to Alabaster,” Hamm said. “We have always hosted baseball tournaments and softball tournaments but never a soccer tournament this large so we are very excited to see how it will impact our city this weekend.”

Over in Calera at Eagle Sports Park, Seth Gandy said they’re ready for the games to begin.

“At the end of the day, we enjoy hosting, I think the city of Calera is a great place it’s a wonderful place to host events,” Gandy said. “We certainly enjoy all of the guests and seeing all the different license tags that we see come through our town and it’s just something we really enjoy doing.”

Heardmont Park and Dunnavant Park will also be used during the tournament.

As far as traffic, with 375 teams in town, you should expect some delays.

The tournament starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

This tournament is expected to have an estimated economic impact of $7.8 million on the Birmingham metro area.

