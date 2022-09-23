LawCall
Homewood approves cost of living adjustment for all city employees, firefighters

Officials say this will help with low staffing
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After months of working overtime because of staffing shortages, Homewood firefighters are hoping to soon see some relief with the city approving raises for all city employees on September 22.

President of Homewood Firefighters Association Local 1288 Mark Robison said the department has lost 30 employees in the last two years, with many going to work for other cities in the area that pay more.

But, the city council approved a 5% cost of living adjustment for all city employees and they hope it will help with firefighter retention.

Homewood Firefighter Association President Mark Robison says right now, Homewood ranks 9th place out of the other departments in the county when it comes to employee pay, but with the new raises, they will now rank fifth place.

And Robinson says that means more potential employees will be willing to interview and work for the department. He says it will also make it easier on current firefighters because they’ve been working double just to keep up.

“There is an immediate hurt right now for the five percent. Guys need the funding now to stay afloat and not have to work as many jobs and to see that we came together as a union, we fought for something and it happened and we are going to gain the morale there,” said Robison.

The city is set to approve the raises at their council meeting next week and the new budget should go into effect for employees in October.

