Ground breaks at the future site of Hoover’s first entertainment district

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover officials broke ground at the future site of Village Green on Friday. Village Green will be the city’s first family oriented, outdoor entertainment center.

Mayor Frank Brocato said the city has sports and great restaurants, but was lacking entertainment.

“I think as the years move by, you’ll see the Performing Arts Center in our city that will be state of the art. This is just the beginning. Look at it that way, just the beginning,” said Mayor Brocato.

Village Green will have an outdoor amphitheater, an art walk, full service bar, eatery and playground. It will be located at Stadium Trace Village next to Duluth Trading. Owner and developer of Stadium Trace Village, William Kadish, said the ideas for the space are limitless.

“It may be a Tuesday night. We may have live wrestling or maybe a special Valentine’s Day or a special occasion. Maybe we’ll have Vance joy, he’s my favorite,” said Kadish.

President of the county commissioners, Jimmie Stephens, said this area of Jefferson County continues to grow and is eager to see the future of the site.

“This section of Jefferson county has everything you need, it has good egress from the interstate, it has land, it has opportunities,” said Stephens.

Village Green is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

