First Alert for beautiful fall weather Friday; Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Caribbean

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! We had a cold front move through yesterday triggering isolated showers across Central Alabama. Several spots recorded highs in the mid 90s yesterday. We can say goodbye to the 90s! Temperatures continue to drop this morning as dry air filters into the area. Temperatures are in the 50s to the north and slightly warmer in the south with most of us in the 60s. The humidity will continue to drop as we go into the late morning and afternoon hours. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. The cold front is moving off to the south and high pressure is building across the Southeast. We will see plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. With lower dew points, it will feel amazing this afternoon! If you are planning on attending any high school football games this evening, temperatures will likely start out in the lower 70s by 7 PM and cool into the mid 60s by 9-10 PM.

Sunny and Warm Saturday: Saturday looks like our best day to spend some time outdoors this weekend. We’ll start tomorrow morning off with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The cool spots will likely occur in northeast Alabama while areas farther south could end up in the low to mid 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with a few clouds possible for areas north of I-20. Winds will begin to shift form the east-northeast to the south tomorrow. The southerly winds will help to warm us up into the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon with slightly higher dew points. It’ll still feel nice tomorrow, but it will be very warm with above average temperatures. If you are planning on attending the Auburn game tomorrow at 11 AM, temperatures will likely start out in the upper 70s and warm into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the game. Make sure you wear a hat and sunglasses. Don’t forget to apply the sunscreen! Alabama takes on Vanderbilt at 6:30 PM. Temperatures will likely start out in the lower 80s and cool into the 70s. The weather is looking fantastic for all outdoor activities tomorrow!

Next Big Thing: The next big thing is the arrival of another cold front on Sunday. A disturbance could produce showers and storms across Central Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain chances around 30-40%. The main concern will be pockets of heavy rain and some lightning. Severe weather threat looks very low at this time. We will likely start Sunday off in the mid 60s and warm into the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. The best chance for showers will likely occur in the western half of the state.

Beautiful Fall Weather Next Week: The forecast next week is looking absolutely beautiful. A cold front will move into our area reinforcing another round of very dry air and cooler temperatures. We are forecasting plenty of sunshine all week long. Highs Monday could end up in the lower 80s, but highs for the remainder of next week may stay in the mid to upper 70s! Overnight lows will also trend cooler with temperatures in the 50s. It’s going to be very nice. Hopefully we will all save some money on the power bill as the A/C won’t be running nonstop. If you don’t receive any rain on Sunday, you won’t see any for the extended period.

Tropical Depression Nine Forms: The tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean has really organized overnight. Storms have fired up around the center of the storm. It is likely on its way to become a tropical storm later today. Winds are up to 35 mph as it travels to the west-northwest at 13 mph. It will likely intensify as it moves across the Caribbean over the next two days. The latest models are now starting to lock on to a solution on where this system will travel. Majority of them show Tropical Depression Nine clipping western Cuba and curving northwards into the Gulf of Mexico by Monday. The latest guidance is now showing the Florida Peninsula as the main target for next Tuesday-Wednesday of next week. Odds of a tropical impact for the Alabama Gulf Coast is lowering significantly at this time. The National Hurricane Center is showing this storm possibly impacting far southwest Florida Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a 110 mph hurricane. If Tropical Depression Nine impacts the Florida Peninsula, it will then move into the Atlantic and could impact parts of the Southeast U.S. coast by the middle and end of next week. If this verifies, we will likely remain dry and not have to worry about this storm. A lot can still change, so stay with us for the latest updates. The main thing to focus on is that this could become a major hurricane when it impacts parts of Cuba and possibly Friday early next week.

Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Caribbean (wbrc)

Hurricane Fiona: Fiona remains a powerful hurricane with winds slightly lower at 125 mph. It is just northwest of Bermuda and expected to move northwards and impact Canada over the weekend. Fiona could become the strongest cyclone to impact Canada on record. The lowest barometric pressure to hit Canada is around 940 mb, and the pressure of Fiona could end up lower. Widespread power outages, damaging wind gusts up to 100 mph, and flooding could occur with Fiona. The rip current threat will remain high for the East Coast this weekend.

Rest of the Tropics: The remainder of the tropics remain active. We have a high chance for a tropical low to form off the coast of Africa. If it develops, it will not impact the United States. We are also watching another tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that has a low chance to develop over the next five days. Development will end up slow, but models hint it could become a weak tropical storm later next week. Gaston continues to spin in the northern Atlantic impacting the western Azores Islands with 65 mph winds. Gaston will meander in the northern Atlantic and will not impact the United States. The next names on the 2022 Atlantic hurricane list: Hermine, Ian, and Julia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.