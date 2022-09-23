LawCall
City of Hoover working with FEMA to help residents dealing with long-term flood damage

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Flood assistance is coming for some Hoover homeowners who are still dealing with the side effects of flood waters from the heavy flash flooding in October 2021.

399 homeowners reported flood damage to the city after those October flood waters, and while many of those properties are fixed now, some are still dealing with long-term damage.

City Manager Allan Rice said they are partnering with FEMA for a Flood Mitigation Assistance program.

It’s for Hoover residents who have extensive and repeat damage to their homes. Rice said the money from this program can go towards property mitigation efforts and some will even qualify for a complete property buy-out. Rice estimates around 15 homes will qualify for the program to buy out their property in full.

You have to apply with the city directly and they will submit the application to FEMA.

“It’ll be city employees here locally in Hoover working to represent their interest, helping with documentation, and completing their part of the application,” Rice said. “They will have us as their case managers helping them walk through the process and they aren’t having to deal with someone online or the phone.”

You have to apply with the city before October 7.

If you would like to be considered for participation in the FEMA program or would like more information on the process, please contact Justin Marlin at (205) 444-7633 or justin.marlin@hooveralabama.gov. Please refer to the following website for more information: https://www.fema.gov/grants/mitigation/floods

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

