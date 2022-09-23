Birmingham VA holding job fair on September 24

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a job fair Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham VA East Clinic, located at 7901 Crestwood Blvd., Irondale, AL 35210.

Birmingham VA staff members will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions and will make same-day job offers for some positions. In addition to the notable federal benefits, sign on bonuses and education debt relief (for select positions) will also be offered.

Must bring:

• Five or more copies of your resume

• Include month/year of start and end date for all relevant work experience

• Two forms of government-issued identification

• Copy of professional license or credentials (if applicable)

• Unofficial transcripts (if applicable)

• DD Form 214 (if applicable)

• Letter of disability (if applicable)

Open Positions Include:

• Administrative Assistants

• Registered Nurses (all specialties)

• Nursing Assistants

• Sterile Processing Medical Supply Technicians

• Licensed Practical Nurses

• Echocardiogram Technicians

• Food Service Workers

• Cooks

• Housekeeping Aids

• Medical Support Assistants (Patient Scheduling)

• Pharmacy Technicians

• Medical Instrument Technicians

• HVAC Technicians

• Plumbers

• Supply Technicians

• Nurse Practitioners (Stroke Specialty)

• OR Scrub Technicians

• Medical Laboratory Technologists

• Radiology Technologists

• Health Care Engineers

“We are thrilled to offer a job fair of this size to the community,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Executive Director. “The hiring fair is designed to fill critical vacancies across our health care system to better Veteran care.”

Forbes recently announced that the Department of Veterans Affairs is ranked the fifth best employer to work for in the state of Alabama. The Birmingham VA employs more than 3,000 staff members who serve more than 71,000 Veteran patients each year in Alabama. In addition to the Medical Center, there are ten community-based outpatient clinics located in Bessemer, Childersburg, Shoals, Guntersville, Gadsden, Huntsville, Jasper, Anniston-Oxford, and two in Birmingham.

Participants that are not able to attend the event can apply for open positions here.

