LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Big chains preparing for a busy holiday season

As we head into the holiday season, a local job expert says there’s plenty of seasonal and...
As we head into the holiday season, a local job expert says there’s plenty of seasonal and permanent work out there.(wwny)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you need a job or are looking to make some extra money this holiday season, there are plenty of options and openings for you.

Even with inflation and people saving more money than spending, big stores like Walmart and Kohl’s are planning on a busy holiday season and they’re starting to hire now.

Walmart is planning to hire 40,000 people from seasonal store associates to full-time permanent truck drivers and customer care associates.

Walmart is paying an average of 17 dollars an hour, plus health care and help with college tuition available.

Kohl’s is looking to fill spots at distribution centers, e-commerce fulfillment centers and their omni power centers.

They are hosting a national hiring event October 13-15 at all stores.

Kohl’s said its perks include flexible scheduling, weekly paychecks, and an immediate 15% merchandise employee discount.

Other chains such as Home Depot and Lowe’s experience their busiest season typically around the spring. but they do hire year-round with openings are posted on their websites.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage investigation in Hoover
NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280
Fatal hit-and-run.
Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co.; police searching for suspect
2 people killed in wreck in Warrior AL, child escapes with minor injuries
Teen killed in accident in Jefferson Co.
‘The Oak Grove family suffered a tremendous loss’: 17-year-old Quinton boy killed in truck accident
Police interview interrupted by gunshots
Gunshots interrupt crime scene press briefing

Latest News

Hoover officials broke ground at the future site of Village Green on Friday.
Ground breaks at the future site of Hoover’s first entertainment district
Investigation into multiple vehicle break-ins in Tuscaloosa
4 people, including 3 teenagers, accused in Tuscaloosa vehicle break-ins
28th Street in Northport could become 'Benevolent Way'
28th Street in Northport could become 'Benevolent Way'
New open air entertainment district coming to Hoover
New open air entertainment district coming to Hoover