Big chains preparing for a busy holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you need a job or are looking to make some extra money this holiday season, there are plenty of options and openings for you.

Even with inflation and people saving more money than spending, big stores like Walmart and Kohl’s are planning on a busy holiday season and they’re starting to hire now.

Walmart is planning to hire 40,000 people from seasonal store associates to full-time permanent truck drivers and customer care associates.

Walmart is paying an average of 17 dollars an hour, plus health care and help with college tuition available.

Kohl’s is looking to fill spots at distribution centers, e-commerce fulfillment centers and their omni power centers.

They are hosting a national hiring event October 13-15 at all stores.

Kohl’s said its perks include flexible scheduling, weekly paychecks, and an immediate 15% merchandise employee discount.

Other chains such as Home Depot and Lowe’s experience their busiest season typically around the spring. but they do hire year-round with openings are posted on their websites.

