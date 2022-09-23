LawCall
Arrest made in shooting death of 13-year-old Birmingham boy

Jaylon Palmore
Jaylon Palmore(Middle School Principal Rameka Davis through Sherrel)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than six months after a Birmingham teenager was shot and killed, Birmingham Police said they have made an arrest in the case.

Birmingham Police detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of 13-year-old Jaylon Palmore. Palmore was tragically shot and killed on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the 7500 Block 1st Avenue South.

The suspect has been identified as: Tadarius Rashard Hammond, (30), of Birmingham. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Birmingham Police Detectives presented information on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. After an assessment of the information, detectives obtained a warrant for Capital Murder (From Vehicle). Hammond was already in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated charges. He will remain in custody with no bond.

According to BPD, officers responded to the location on a call of two people shot on 1st Ave S. around 2:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered Palmore on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A second victim, who police said was an adult, sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

BPD said the preliminary investigation suggests shots were fired from two unknown vehicles.

Tadarius Rashard Hammond
Tadarius Rashard Hammond(Birmingham Police Department)

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin made a Facebook status expressing his feelings on the tragic matter. He says Palmore was an 8th grader at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School and he was a kid that “excelled in the classroom.”

Jaylon Palmore was 13 years old. He was an eighth grader at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. He was a quiet kid that...

Posted by Randall Woodfin on Sunday, March 6, 2022

“Jaylon had the whole world in front of him. Jaylon should be here. Children are Birmingham’s greatest resource, and we all must play a role in protecting and cherishing them,” Mayor Woodfin concluded.

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan issued this statement regarding Palmore’s death:

