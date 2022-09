AHSAA football scores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -

Thursday’s Results

Anniston 30, Piedmont 28

Class 7A

Hewitt-Trussville 49, Huffman 8

Mary Montgomery 34, Baldwin County 7

Class 5A

Charles Henderson 26, Saint James 14

Class 4A

Corner 44, Fultondale 6

Class 3A

Winfield 52, Hamilton 0

Class 2A

Highland Home 28, Brantley 27

Class 1A

Millry 27, Clarke County 7

