LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

4 people, including 3 teenagers, accused in Tuscaloosa vehicle break-ins

Investigation into multiple vehicle break-ins in Tuscaloosa
Investigation into multiple vehicle break-ins in Tuscaloosa(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has charged four people accused in multiple vehicle break-ins over the last few weeks.

Three of the suspects are accused in a string of break-ins reported in the Forest Lake neighborhood. Officers said another person, who was working alone, was arrested Friday morning after he was caught on camera breaking into a car parked in Rosedale.

Officers responded to 29th Street in Rosedale on a vehicle break-in in progress around 1 a.m. on September 23. Upon arrival, they saw Bryan Michael Covey, 44, walking away from the area with a backpack. The officers obtained surveillance video that showed Covey rifling through a person’s car. The owner did not recognize Covey. He was charged with one count of breaking into a vehicle and transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Bond was set at $10,000.

putlocker
google map website embed

Marcus Edwards and Corvaddius Henderson, both 19, and a 14-year-old were identified as the suspects seen on multiple home surveillance cameras in the Forrest Lake area during the early morning hours of Aug. 25, according to officers.

They were each charged with seven counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Clothing, electronics and a firearm were reported stolen in these cases.

Edwards’ bond was set at $105,000 and Henderson’s was set at $52,500. The juvenile was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center.

From the Tuscaloosa Police Department: Footage from home security cameras was crucial to helping investigators identify the suspects in these cases. TPD urges citizens who park outside to please check that their doors are locked each night, and make sure any valuables or firearms are either secured and well-hidden or taken indoors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage investigation in Hoover
NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280
Fatal hit-and-run.
Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co.; police searching for suspect
2 people killed in wreck in Warrior AL, child escapes with minor injuries
Teen killed in accident in Jefferson Co.
‘The Oak Grove family suffered a tremendous loss’: 17-year-old Quinton boy killed in truck accident
Police interview interrupted by gunshots
Gunshots interrupt crime scene press briefing

Latest News

As we head into the holiday season, a local job expert says there’s plenty of seasonal and...
Big chains preparing for a busy holiday season
Hoover officials broke ground at the future site of Village Green on Friday.
Ground breaks at the future site of Hoover’s first entertainment district
28th Street in Northport could become 'Benevolent Way'
28th Street in Northport could become 'Benevolent Way'
New open air entertainment district coming to Hoover
New open air entertainment district coming to Hoover