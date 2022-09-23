4 people, including 3 teenagers, accused in Tuscaloosa vehicle break-ins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has charged four people accused in multiple vehicle break-ins over the last few weeks.

Three of the suspects are accused in a string of break-ins reported in the Forest Lake neighborhood. Officers said another person, who was working alone, was arrested Friday morning after he was caught on camera breaking into a car parked in Rosedale.

Officers responded to 29th Street in Rosedale on a vehicle break-in in progress around 1 a.m. on September 23. Upon arrival, they saw Bryan Michael Covey, 44, walking away from the area with a backpack. The officers obtained surveillance video that showed Covey rifling through a person’s car. The owner did not recognize Covey. He was charged with one count of breaking into a vehicle and transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Bond was set at $10,000.

Marcus Edwards and Corvaddius Henderson, both 19, and a 14-year-old were identified as the suspects seen on multiple home surveillance cameras in the Forrest Lake area during the early morning hours of Aug. 25, according to officers.

They were each charged with seven counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Clothing, electronics and a firearm were reported stolen in these cases.

Edwards’ bond was set at $105,000 and Henderson’s was set at $52,500. The juvenile was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center.

From the Tuscaloosa Police Department: Footage from home security cameras was crucial to helping investigators identify the suspects in these cases. TPD urges citizens who park outside to please check that their doors are locked each night, and make sure any valuables or firearms are either secured and well-hidden or taken indoors.

