Thousands win money in South Carolina lottery using series of identical numbers

There were 33,000 winning tickets from Pick 3 drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3...
There were 33,000 winning tickets from Pick 3 drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3 million.(Gray)
By Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Thousands of lottery players in South Carolina recently won money in the Pick 3 drawings with three identical numbers, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

WHNS reports 0-0-0 was drawn on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, 1-1-1 was the sequence on Sept. 13, and 2-2-2 on Sept. 6.

Lottery officials said there were more than 33,000 winning tickets from these drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3 million.

Lottery officials said that stretch of drawings was “unprecedented,” with the triple number combinations being some of the most chosen by players.

According to the South Carolina Lottery, Pick 3 winners can claim their prizes up to 180 days after the drawing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

