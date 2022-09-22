Stillman College secures $2.7million cyber security grant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-million-dollar grant will help Stillman College boost cyber security efforts far beyond its campus grounds.

Stillman College secured a $2.7 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce according to Congresswoman Terri Sewell. The money goes towards the development and information technology training center at Stillman College. The center will work to meet local employers needs for cyber security.

It’s also expected to create 100 jobs in that field as well as generate about a million dollars in private investment.

Dr. Derrick Gilmore of Stillman College says the training center will be built in Geneva Hall on the Stillman College campus.

“At the end of this grant period and through the performance of this work we will engage over a hundred individuals to support retaining those jobs and also creating new jobs in the data and information sciences and also cyber-security,” Gilmore told WBRC.

Stillman College President Cynthia Warrick went on to say in a statement that the cyber security center will help the school recruit and retain students by offering them job opportunities in in-demand fields.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.