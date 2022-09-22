Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police officers confirmed shots were fired during a road rage incident on Highway 280 in Hoover Thursday morning, September 22, 2022.

Captain Keith Czeskleba with Hoover PD said two men got into a road rage incident in the 5300 block of Highway 280.

During the argument, officers said one of the men pulled a handgun and fired shots at the other man’s vehicle. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The suspect left the scene.

Road rage investigation in Hoover (Viewer submitted)

Road rage investigation in Hoover (Viewer submitted)

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.