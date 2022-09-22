Statewide coalition held to discuss electric vehicles in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday will provide opening comments at the Drive Electric Alabama Electric Vehicle Summit. The statewide coalition will feature discussions on EV initiatives in Alabama.

Governor Ivey will be joined by Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association President Ron Davis, and it is anticipated that Governor Ivey will speak on Alabama’s unique position to be a leader in EV production.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.