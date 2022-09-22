LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Saint George’s 40th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival

St. George's Middle Eastern Food Festival
St. George's Middle Eastern Food Festival
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saint George’s 40th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival will be held from Thursday, September 22 through Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Hours of operation for dine-in and take-out are 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and drive-thru hours are 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Pickup orders can be placed online at www.saintgeorgeonline.org. Delivery is also available for orders over $100.

St. George's Middle Eastern Food Festival
St. George's Middle Eastern Food Festival(Saint George Melkite Greek Catholic Church)
St. George's Middle Eastern Food Festival
St. George's Middle Eastern Food Festival

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Hot car death investigation.
Blount Co. DA: Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy
Suspect arrested after woman found shot to death inside Calera home
During the search of the residence, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms,...
4 arrested after large drug bust in Helena
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Latest News

Brand new coffee shop aimed to help the homeless population
Brand new Titusville coffee shop helps people experiencing homelessness with employment, life skills
2 people killed in wreck in Warrior AL, child escapes with minor injuries
Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge
Birmingham area businesswoman opens rolling cigar lounge
Applications are now open
Have your voice be heard during the Birmingham Academy of Civic Engagement