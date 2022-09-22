BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saint George’s 40th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival will be held from Thursday, September 22 through Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Hours of operation for dine-in and take-out are 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and drive-thru hours are 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Pickup orders can be placed online at www.saintgeorgeonline.org. Delivery is also available for orders over $100.

St. George's Middle Eastern Food Festival (Saint George Melkite Greek Catholic Church)