Rising Star: Savannah Brown

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Savannah Brown!

Savannah is a senior at Oakman High School with a 3.93 GPA. She is SGA President, Senior Class President, a Bevill State Community College Ambassador. In addition, she volunteers in Youth Leadership Walker County and is a Girl’s State Representative. Her commitment to her school and community are always present.

Savannah, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

