No dogs allowed in playgrounds or fields in Mountain Brook

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Mountain Brook will no longer allow dogs at playgrounds and fields, according to changes to the city’s dog ordinance.

This is the statement from the city’s website:

For the safety and wellbeing of the children and general public that use our playgrounds and fields, no dogs are allowed at those facilities.

After much discussion over multiple council meetings that included input from the police, school officials, the Park and Rec Board, the sports groups, and dog owners, the city council approved changes to the “dog ordinance” to include banning dogs from all sports fields and parks with playgrounds. Fines may be imposed for violations.

Dogs are still welcome on our trails and can be off leash at any of the three dog parks in Mountain Brook. They are located at Cahaba River Walk, by Mountain Brook Elementary field, and by the Lane Parke Apartments. We are working to improve these areas and create more community spaces for dogs.

Read the full ordinance below:

