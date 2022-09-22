Neighborhood reacts to homicide in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police responded Tuesday night to what initially was a welfare check but quickly turned into a homicide investigation where Lashonda Monique Wilder was found dead from gunshot wounds.

When we spoke to Chief Hyche this morning, he said the last two years as chief, this is the third homicide to occur in Calera which means cases like this are very uncommon.

A quiet neighborhood, that’s how many like Glen Fuller would describe it.

“People don’t speed, people walk their dogs, people walk around to get exercise, everyone is very friendly,” Fuller said.

Jamarcus Elmore, another neighbor, said their family seemed very normal.

“Just like everybody else’s, outside playing basketball, ride by and wave,” Elmore said.

Many neighbors are shocked by the recent news, saying it’s tragic and they are sending their condolences to the family.

“I did have a good relationship with him, so after that happened, I was like oh wow I hate when things like this happen in the community, it’s a nice community, it’s great,” Elmore said.

While others said it’s scary when a situation like this happens so close to home.

“When I’m at work, the garage door stays open and the back door is usually open, we didn’t have a reason to lock anything, but we probably will now just to make sure,” Fuller said.

Chief David Hyche confirmed that the suspect is a family member of the victim and has since been arrested.

“I promise you, if you commit a crime here, we are going to do everything we can to put together the best criminal case,” Hyche said. “We are going to argue and do our part to get the best prosecution and to make the citizens safe because the victims are not talked about enough.”

It was also confirmed that all Calera schools went on lockdown this morning due to the incident but are no longer on lockdown as the suspect has been arrested.

