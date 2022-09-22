LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co.; police searching for suspect

Fatal hit-and-run.
Fatal hit-and-run.(Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 22.

This happened on Lock 17 Road near Swindle Lane in unincorporated Jefferson County.

Fatal hit-and-run.
Fatal hit-and-run.(Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)

Police say the victim is a man. They are actively searching for the driver, believed to be in a black F-150 with heavy front-end damage.


map iframe

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Hot car death investigation.
Blount Co. DA: Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy
Suspect arrested after woman found shot to death inside Calera home
During the search of the residence, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms,...
4 arrested after large drug bust in Helena
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Latest News

Road rage investigation in Hoover
NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280
Surveillance video from road rage incident in Hoover
Surveillance video from road rage incident in Hoover
Beware the Apple customer service scam
The downside of cheap oil changes