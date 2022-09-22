Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co.; police searching for suspect
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 22.
This happened on Lock 17 Road near Swindle Lane in unincorporated Jefferson County.
Police say the victim is a man. They are actively searching for the driver, believed to be in a black F-150 with heavy front-end damage.
