Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co.; police searching for suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 22.

This happened on Lock 17 Road near Swindle Lane in unincorporated Jefferson County.

Fatal hit-and-run. (Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)

Police say the victim is a man. They are actively searching for the driver, believed to be in a black F-150 with heavy front-end damage.

