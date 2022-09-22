LawCall
Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police.

Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m.

Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston to Stringfellow Hospital. He was then flown to UAB Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed Livingston and 59-year-old Stanley L. McCrelles, of Anniston, were involved in a fight when McCrelles stabbed Livingston. Officers said McCrelles was arrested on Thursday, September 22 and charged with murder.

He was taken to Calhoun County Jail and held on a bond of $760,000.

