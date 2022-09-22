LawCall
Man accused of assaulting 64-year-old woman at a Publix in Tuscaloosa

Joseph Little
Joseph Little(Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 64-year-old woman was pushed to the floor and assaulted at a Publix in Tuscaloosa, according to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators.

On September 20, 2022, University of Alabama Police Department officers responded to the Publix on University Blvd. where a 64-year-old female reported that she had been assaulted by an unknown man.

Officers said the woman was pushed to the floor, and then struck in the head multiple times with closed fists. The assault was witnessed by numerous customers and captured on video.

The victim and the suspect were speaking to each other, and appeared to be in a minor disagreement, before the suspect pushed her to the floor and physically assaulted her without warning, according to officers.

The woman was taken to DCH and treated for her injuries, which consisted of cuts, an eye injury, and a brain bleed. She was moved into the ICU before being released.

Once the seriousness of the injuries was determined the case was turned over the Violent Crimes Unit the following day.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Dion Little, age 28. He was located, interviewed, and charged with Assault 2nd degree. He was booked into jail. After motions filed by the District Attorney’s Office, his bond was set at $50,000 cash.

