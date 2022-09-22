Hot Thursday afternoon followed by breezy conditions and an isolated shower late in the day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! Today we welcome astronomical fall and the arrival of a cold front! Fall doesn’t officially occur until this evening after 8 PM. It will definitely feel like a summer day. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Patchy fog is possible in a few spots. Any fog that develops this morning will likely dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly clear sky across the state. We are tracking a cold front to our north that will quickly move into our area this afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, we will likely heat up quickly with high temperatures climbing into the mid 90s. We will likely go from a mostly sunny sky to a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out later today as the cold front moves through the state. Main threats will be pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected. Rain chance at 20%. As the cold front moves through, plan for increasing winds from the northwest today at 10-20 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 25 mph this evening. Once the cold front moves through, our humidity levels and temperatures should drop. If you plan on being out this evening, temperatures will likely drop into the lower 80s and upper 70s by 7 PM.

Beautiful Friday: Tomorrow will end up as our best weather day of this week! We’ll likely start tomorrow morning cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Parts of northeast Alabama could drop into the low to mid 50s! We will likely see plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Humidity will remain low so it should feel comfortable outside. If you plan on attending high school football games tomorrow evening, the weather will be picture perfect. I would plan for a clear sky, low humidity, and temperatures cooling from the low 70s at 7 PM into the 60s by 10 PM.

Sunny and Warmer Saturday: Saturday looks like our best day of the weekend. We will likely start the weekend off with cool temperatures in the 50s. Saturday afternoon should be sunny with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Humidity levels should remain comfortable during the afternoon hours. If you plan on attending the Auburn Football game Saturday at 11 AM, plan for sunshine and kickoff temperatures in the upper 70s. Temperatures will likely warm into the mid 80s by the end of the game. I would recommend wearing a hat, sunglasses, and applying the sunscreen. If you plan on attending the Alabama game Saturday evening, temperatures will likely start out in the lower 80s and cool into the 70s. It should be nice weather for SEC Football in the state.

Next Big Thing: A second cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Sunday. We’ll start Sunday out a little warmer with temperatures in the mid 60s. Cloud cover will likely increase Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves into the state. We’ll introduce a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. I think the greatest chance to see rain will likely occur in west Alabama. Not everyone will see rain on Sunday. Humidity levels will briefly climb Sunday, so it won’t feel as dry. Once the front moves in, our humidity levels and rain chances drop going into early next week. The first half of next week is looking beautiful with sunshine, highs in the lower 80s, and morning temperatures in the 50s!

Tropical Update: The tropics remain very active as we finish out the month of September. Hurricane Fiona remains a powerful Category 4 storm with winds up to 130 mph. It is moving closer to Bermuda today and will likely remain west of the island tonight. Bermuda will likely see tropical storm conditions and could receive a couple of inches of rainfall. Power outages and minor flooding are possible in that region. Fiona will likely move northwards and could become a significant storm for parts of coastal Canada over the weekend producing flooding and damaging winds. It could end up as one of the strongest storms to impact northeast Canada on record. Fiona will not impact the Southeast directly, but we will see a high rip current threat all along the East Coast for the next several days.

Tropical Storm Gaston: Gaston continues to spin in the northern Atlantic Ocean with winds up to 65 mph. The storm will likely maintain intensity and approach the Azores Islands where a tropical storm warning has been issued. It will meander in that region and eventually move out into the northern Atlantic. It will not impact the United States.

Watching the Caribbean: We continue to watch a robust tropical wave in the far southeast Caribbean. It has a lot of spin, but interaction with South America and northeasterly wind shear is preventing it from developing quickly. Wind shear thanks to Fiona to the north will likely limit its potential to develop over the next 24-48 hours. Once it moves into the central and western Caribbean, it will likely have a good opportunity to develop and intensify into a bigger storm. The combination of warm waters and lower wind shear should help develop the storm. Models agree it will develop in the Caribbean, gain latitude, and could move into the Gulf of Mexico. The highest uncertainty is determining where the storm will go from there. We do believe that if this storm impacts the Gulf Coast region, it will likely occur next Wednesday-Saturday. Texas all the way to the Florida Peninsula should watch this system over the upcoming week. Odds look higher that it could impact the eastern Gulf of Mexico vs the western Gulf. Forecast can change once the low forms, so please stay with us for updates. It’s simply too early to determine if the Alabama Gulf Coast will see any impacts from this storm. If you own property along the coast, I encourage you to start developing a plan just in case the storm impacts you.

Two More Tropical Waves: We are also watching two other tropical waves located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. One tropical wave will move off the coast of Africa in the next 24 hours and has a medium chance to develop in the next 48 hours. This system could also receive a name. We are also watching another wave in the eastern Atlantic that has a 30% chance to develop in the next five days. Hurricane season officially ends on December 1st.

