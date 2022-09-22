LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

The downside of cheap oil changes

(WTAP)
By John Matarese/Don't Waste Your Money
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Many of us are trying to save money on our car repair these days, and one way to do that is to look around for cheap oil changes, maybe $19 with a coupon.

But those budget changes come with some risks.

Ashley Ziegler opened the hood of her Ford Explorer that she says she has babied since buying it new in 2017.

“I just had the oil changed,” she said, while pulling the dipstick to show it’s covered with clean oil.

But that apparently wasn’t enough for her extended warranty company.

Despite paying over $3,000 for protection for up to 100,000 miles, she had to shell out almost $5,000 more for a repair to a failed turbocharger.

“They denied the entire claim,” she said. “They said there was not enough proof of oil changes because we don’t always have the oil changes done at the dealership.”

She had taken it to various shops for oil changes, and did not have every receipt.

“They came back and said that’s not good enough and we need every single receipt for every single oil purchase and filter purchase from 2017,” she said.

Another downside of cheapie oil changes: damage to your car.

Crystal Wheeler will never forget what happened while she was driving home from an oil change.

“I was terrified,” Wheeler said. She said she had just gotten the oil changed when her hood flew up as she was getting onto the highway. “I’m like I gotta get off this highway, and my daughter is screaming,” Wheeler said.

Crystal said she couldn’t look through the windshield because the hood was all the way up. Instead, she had to look out the side window to drive home.

After an oil change, if something doesn’t look right, sound right, or an engine light is on, shut it off immediately.

Damage? Take pictures, and file a claim. Lawyers say most major shops will cover damage they caused to your car, if there is enough proof that they did it.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Hot car death investigation.
Blount Co. DA: Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy
Suspect arrested after woman found shot to death inside Calera home
During the search of the residence, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms,...
4 arrested after large drug bust in Helena
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Brand new coffee shop aimed to help the homeless population
Brand new Titusville coffee shop helps people experiencing homelessness with employment, life skills
Flash flooding on parts of Highway 31 in Hoover
City of Hoover, FEMA partner on flood mitigation program
New ordinance bans dogs from playgrounds, fields
No dogs allowed in playgrounds or fields in Mountain Brook