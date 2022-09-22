LawCall
City of Hoover, FEMA partner on flood mitigation program

Flash flooding on parts of Highway 31 in Hoover
Flash flooding on parts of Highway 31 in Hoover
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover is partnering in a FEMA program which extends potential assistance to homeowners dealing with flood damage.

According to Hoover leaders, the Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) program is available to state, local and other governmental entities to reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured under the National Flood Insurance Program.

Homeowners cannot apply directly for this assistance. The City of Hoover must submit an application to FEMA for grant funding on a homeowner’s behalf.

Hoover residents who have property insured through the National Flood Insurance Program and have suffered damage from flooding may be eligible for financial assistance. Possible program mitigation assistance options include flood proofing, home buyout, and structure elevation.

If you would like to be considered for participation in the FMA program or would like more information on the process, please contact Justin Marlin at (205) 444-7633 or justin.marlin@hooveralabama.gov. Please refer to the following website for more information:  https://www.fema.gov/grants/mitigation/floods

