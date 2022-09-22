Brownie Fusion: Salted caramel blondie

Salted Caramel Blondie Recipe

· 1 cup unsalted butter melted

· 1 cup brown sugar

· ½ cup sugar

· 2 large eggs + 1 egg yolk

· 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

· 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

· ½ teaspoon baking powder

· 1 teaspoon salt

Salted Caramel Sauce Recipe

· 1 cup sugar

· ¼ cup heavy cream

· ¼ cup unsalted butter

· ½ teaspoon salt

· 1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions for Salted Caramel Sauce

1. Add all ingredients in a medium saucepan.

2. Whisk all ingredients and cook on medium low for 5 minutes until ingredients have dissolved.

3. Remove saucepan from heat and allow to cool.

Directions for Salted Caramel Blondies

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line 8x8 pan with parchment paper.

2. Melt butter and allow to cool.

3. Whisk sugar with melted butter.

4. Add eggs and vanilla extract and mix until well combined.

5. Mix flour, baking powder and salt in a separate bowl.

6. Fold dry ingredients into wet ingredients until well combined.

7. Transfer batter into pan.

8. Drizzle and swirl salted caramel sauce over batter.

9. Bake 25-30 minutes.

10. Sprinkle sea salt flakes over blondies.

11. Allow brownies to fully cool before cutting and enjoy!

