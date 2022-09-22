Brand new Titusville coffee shop helps people experiencing homelessness with employment, life skills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Modern House is a brand new, non-profit coffee shop opening in Titusville on Friday.

The Modern House works with local agencies to employ people in the area experiencing homelessness. It’s a cup of coffee - served with a second chance.

Founder Tony Whetstone said the journey to opening a brick-and-mortar store began in 2016.

“It wasn’t a vision to start a coffee shop, it was just a vision of coffee.”

The Modern House will also help with life coaching, transportation, nutrition classes and financial literacy. At least one member on staff will be someone experiencing homelessness.

“People who want to get back into the workforce, but may be experiencing some hiccups,” said Whetstone.

Whetstone plans to expand The Modern House and open more coffee shops in the future.

“This is not going to be our only location, so I want to retain them and keep them in the coffee industry if they want to and give them a full-time job continuously,” said Whetstone.

The Modern House is located at 422 Sixth Avenue S. The grand opening is Friday, Sept. 23 at noon.

