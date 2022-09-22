Blount County Sheriff says pistol permit revenues down 75% ahead of new permitless carry law

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The new Alabama permitless carry law does not go into effect until January 1, but the Blount County Sheriff’s Department said they are already struggling from the loss of gun permit revenues.

Sheriff Mark Moon said the department would typically bring in anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000 in pistol permit revenues, but now that fund is almost completely depleted because county residents aren’t renewing current permits.

Moon said the county’s gun permit fund is about 75% lower than normal right now, which puts financial strain on the department. He said their April fundraising rodeo helped them bring in about $75,000, but they already had to use that money on a new K-9 vehicle and equipment.

He said he still supports the bill and the Blount County Commission is working with them on next year’s budget. But, he said losing this income will hurt the department financially.

“We are not going to be able to buy things for our deputies to help them do their jobs better,” Moon said. “Undercover vehicles, tasers, vests, any type of training we send deputies to, we pay for that out of the permit fund.”

You still need a valid permit until January 1 and you will still need one after the new year if you are planning to bring your firearm out of state. Sheriff Moon said they don’t have a lot of travelers in the county and don’t expect many people to renew their permits just for that.

