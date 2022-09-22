LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Beware the Apple customer service scam

(Terri Russell)
By John Matarese/Don't Waste Your Money
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Need help with your phone or laptop? Watch out for what’s known as the “tech support scam,” which is now targeting Apple customers as much as Microsoft Windows users, who represented most victims in the past.

A woman named Cookie Pridemore had a phone problem after she bought a new iPhone 13.

“I got locked out of it,” she said, “And there was no way I could get back in it.” She needed help.

“So I Googled Apple Customer Service off my husband’s phone,” she explained. She said she called the first number that popped up.

“The woman answered, she said she would be more than happy to help me,” Pridemore said.

The number she called wasn’t really Apple customer service at all.

Pridemore did not realize that when you search online for a tech company’s customer service line, you can easily stumble on a scam site instead.

It all happened, so quickly that she was helpless to stop the scam.

“She was inside my account and zoom, zoom, zoom, started transferring money out by Zelle,” Pridemore said.

Within minutes the agent made three money transfers, at around $500 each, out of Pridemore’s bank account out of the money transfer app that she provided details to. Then phone agent then disconnected the call.

“Yeah she’s gone,” Pridemore said, “but it’s my money!”

We have contacted her bank to see if they can recover some of the funds, but have yet to hear of any resolution. In most cases, the money is gone forever.

Apple says “if you ever get an unsolicited or suspicious call from someone claiming to be apple support, just hang up.”

According to Apple’s support website, “Most Apple software and hardware products include unlimited complimentary support [for] incidents within the first 90 days of product ownership, or longer if required by applicable law.”

Also, make sure you are really talking to Apple before you share any information, so you don’t waste your money.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Hot car death investigation.
Blount Co. DA: Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy
Suspect arrested after woman found shot to death inside Calera home
During the search of the residence, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms,...
4 arrested after large drug bust in Helena
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Latest News

Fatal hit-and-run.
Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co.; police searching for suspect
Road rage investigation in Hoover
NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280
Surveillance video from road rage incident in Hoover
Surveillance video from road rage incident in Hoover
The downside of cheap oil changes