LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Advocacy groups calling for transparency in executions

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re waiting to see if Alan Miller’s execution will go forward Thursday. This after a federal judge blocked it earlier this week after Miller claims the state lost his paperwork requesting an untried method of execution. The state is appealing that order. The case may end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Death penalty opponents delivered petitions with thousands of signatures Wednesday to Governor Kay Ivey’s office in hopes the state will pull back the curtain on how they carry out executions.

One of those petitions called the “Pull Back the Curtains” petition is demanding greater transparency from the state regarding executions. This comes after the delayed execution of Joe Nathan James, Jr. in July. The state said it had difficulty finding a vein beforehand.

Advocacy groups say public witnesses and the media should get to observe the execution process from beginning to end.

“We decided that we needed to call for more transparency and for them to open and keep that open. It doesn’t matter if you support or oppose the death penalty, if it’s a government process then it ought to be open to scrutiny,” Abraham Bonowitz, Executive Director of Death Penalty Action said.

You can read more about the petition by clicking here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Hot car death investigation.
Blount Co. DA: Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Arthur Clark, 31.
Tuscaloosa Co. school employee arrested for second-degree rape
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Latest News

Preventing hot car deaths
Reminder technology to be installed in all new cars to help prevent hot car deaths
Loss of gun permit revenue straining Sheriff's office
Blount County Sheriff says pistol permit revenues down 75% ahead of new permitless carry law
Alabama men held by Russia now free, taken to U.S. Embassy
Alabama men held by Russia now free, taken to U.S. Embassy
Bunny Drueke received confirmation from the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia that her son Alex is...
Family of Alex Drueke excited for release after 104 days in Russian captivity