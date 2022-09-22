3-year-old child attacked by dog in Aliceville

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3 year-old child was attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning, according to Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones.

Jones says the child “suffered severe injuries to their head.”

A bystander shot and killed the dog, according to Jones.

The attack happened just before 7 a.m. on 5th Street NW off Spruce Drive.

Northport Police helped blocked traffic at intersections so the child could be rushed to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

