2 people killed, child airlifted after wreck in Warrior

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were killed, and a child was seriously injured after a wreck yesterday evening according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Corner School Road at Bankston Road. A Dodge Magnum and a Nissan Rogue collided head-on. The driver of each vehicle, 59-year-old Lisa Ann Delfeld in the Nissan Rogue and 38-year-old Paul Davis McKinnon in the Dodge Magnum, were both killed.

According to deputies, a 10-year-old boy was airlifted to Children’s Hospital.  The child’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

The wreck is under investigation. This is an ongoing story. Please check back for updates.

