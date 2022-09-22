LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

17-year-old Quinton boy killed in truck accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old boy was killed in a truck accident in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said the teenager, who is from Quinton, was driving a truck traveling east on Toadvine Road. He lost control of his vehicle causing it to leave the roadway, roll over multiple times, and strike multiple trees, according to the coroner.


google maps html widget

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified, but the coroner has not yet released his name.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Hot car death investigation.
Blount Co. DA: Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy
Suspect arrested after woman found shot to death inside Calera home
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
During the search of the residence, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms,...
4 arrested after large drug bust in Helena

Latest News

2 people killed, child airlifted after wreck in Warrior
Stillman College gets big cyber security grant
Stillman College secures $2.7million cyber security grant
Statewide coalition held to discuss electric vehicles in Alabama
Stillman College gets big cyber security grant
Stillman College gets big cyber security grant