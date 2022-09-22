17-year-old Quinton boy killed in truck accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old boy was killed in a truck accident in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said the teenager, who is from Quinton, was driving a truck traveling east on Toadvine Road. He lost control of his vehicle causing it to leave the roadway, roll over multiple times, and strike multiple trees, according to the coroner.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified, but the coroner has not yet released his name.

