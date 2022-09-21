Suspect arrested after woman found shot to death inside Calera home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On person has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death inside a home in Calera Tuesday night according to the Calera Police Department.

Calera Police say they responded to a request for a welfare check in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 last night.

They arrived to find the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police identified the suspect was a family member. Wednesday morning they confirmed the suspect had been arrested.

Last night around 7:30pm, the Calera Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check in the Kinsale... Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

The suspect in last nights homicide was located and placed under arrest in Jefferson County. We appreciate the... Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.