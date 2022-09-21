Suspect arrested after woman found shot to death inside Calera home
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On person has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death inside a home in Calera Tuesday night according to the Calera Police Department.
Calera Police say they responded to a request for a welfare check in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 last night.
They arrived to find the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police identified the suspect was a family member. Wednesday morning they confirmed the suspect had been arrested.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
