Tuscaloosa PD: Man on parole for attempted murder charged with second-degree assault

Anthony Eubanks, 57.
Anthony Eubanks, 57.(Source: Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 19, the Tuscaloosa Police requested the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit to respond to the 1900 block of 29th Avenue on a stabbing. Police say a woman had been cut with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Anthony Eubanks.

Police say the victim stated that she and Eubanks argued over his proposed sexual advances, and that the argument spilled over onto the front porch of the residence. At some point during the altercation, the victim was cut on the shoulder with a knife or sharp instrument and injured.

After interviewing the victim, witnesses, and processing the scene, a warrant was obtained for Eubanks for second-degree assault, according to police.

Eubanks was located and arrested later that same night, and was committed to jail on $15,000 bond.

Eubanks was already on bond for a previous attempted murder charge from July of last year, where he stabbed an individual. His bond on that charge has been revoked, and he is now being held without bond.

