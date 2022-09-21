LawCall
Tuscaloosa City Schools address unfounded security threats

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Parents in Tuscaloosa want answers after three Tuscaloosa city schools dealt with 3 threats in less than a week.

Bryant High School, Eastwood Middle School and the most recent threat came Monday morning against Westlawn Middle School.

That meant police didn’t find anything and the ‘all-clear’ was given to all three schools.

In the Westlawn Middle School threat, police responded to what they were told was an ‘active threat’ but no such threat was found.

It’s not sitting well with school leaders and law enforcement.

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb says the people making these threats aren’t thinking about the worry it causes among parents.

“When a parent goes to work or whatever it is they’re doing, they put their kid on the school bus and drop them off. They need to have assurance their children are safe. I mean, they deserve that and the community deserves that and we want to do everything we can to help assure they have that confidence,” Webb says.

Tuscaloosa police say they have identified the students who allegedly made ‘shooting’ threats by phone to Eastwood Middle School and Westlawn Middle. The threat at Paul Bryant was a bomb threat. That one remains under investigation.

