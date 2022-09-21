LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

The Sound of the Valley begins a new era at Alexandria High School

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new band director is no problem for the Sound of the Valley. A band with rich tradition and talented members is handling the transition period under first year director Michael Melton.

“Not every band could handle what these students have dealt with since my arrival,” said Melton. “I mean change is no easy thing and what I have witnessed is nothing short of amazing. Everyone has worked extremely hard and it is showing in the performance at halftime on Friday nights.

The Sound of the Valley is the official name of the Alexandria High School Band. One hundred members make up the band that is performing a halftime show this fall called “The Greatest Showman: Encore.” The show is receiving a lot of fan fare and has quickly turned into an important part of the Friday night experience for the Valley Cubs.

SOTV will be highlighted this Friday on WBRC FOX6 “Sideline” at 10:25PM.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Hot car death investigation.
Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway
Arthur Clark, 31.
Tuscaloosa Co. school employee arrested for second-degree rape
Mercedes Benz needs more workers to keep pace with the growing electric vehicle market
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Latest News

WBRC, BBB & others sponsor Community Shred Day
September is National Suicide Awareness Month.
UA veterans promote awareness of veterans committing suicide
The Hayes' garden
A Work In The Garden
Absolutely Alabama - Kelly's backyard garden
Absolutely Alabama - Kelly's backyard garden