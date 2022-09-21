The Sound of the Valley begins a new era at Alexandria High School

ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new band director is no problem for the Sound of the Valley. A band with rich tradition and talented members is handling the transition period under first year director Michael Melton.

“Not every band could handle what these students have dealt with since my arrival,” said Melton. “I mean change is no easy thing and what I have witnessed is nothing short of amazing. Everyone has worked extremely hard and it is showing in the performance at halftime on Friday nights.

The Sound of the Valley is the official name of the Alexandria High School Band. One hundred members make up the band that is performing a halftime show this fall called “The Greatest Showman: Encore.” The show is receiving a lot of fan fare and has quickly turned into an important part of the Friday night experience for the Valley Cubs.

SOTV will be highlighted this Friday on WBRC FOX6 “Sideline” at 10:25PM.

