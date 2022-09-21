Sideline Week 5 Schedule

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove at Parker - Game of the Week

Hoover at Mountain Brook

Pinson Valley at Homewood

JB Pennington at Cleveland

Sipsey Valley at Oak Grove

Coosa Academy at Banks Academy

Briarwood at Oak Mountain

Lynn at Tarrant

Fairfield at Center Point

Demopolis at Paul Bryant

Aliceville at Central Tuscaloosa

Horseshoe Bend at Fayetteville

Leeds at Sylacauga

Holly Pond at Glencoe

Hillcrest Tuscaloosa at Gadsden City

Clay-Chalkville at Thompson

Ramsay at Auburn

Gardendale at Austin

Pelham at Chelsea

