Metro Crime Stoppers showcasing techniques that allow informants to remain anonymous

Organization asking community to come forward any information that can help bring justice to hurting families
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you are familiar with Crime Stoppers and their mission to serve as a bridge between our community and law enforcement, but over the years the non-profit has begun to battle a handful of public misperceptions that are now hurting their efforts.

The non-profit hopes that by giving a behind the scenes glimpse into their tip process they can encourage community members with information to come forward. They stress that if you come forward you will remain anonymous.

“We don’t know who you are and that is the only way we can keep you safe,” said Metro Alabama Crime Stoppers Executive Director Bob Copus.

Whether you place your tip on the app, or by phone, your identity will never be requested. All of the questions will center on what you saw or heard.

“We do not ask for any identifying information,” said Tip Program Coordinator Matt Davis. “We don’t record any identifying information. I am careful when I enter tip information into the software that will later be forwarded to law enforcement, I don’t even indicate if the tipster is male or female.”

Still many stay quiet, fearing that technology will give them away. Davis stressing that is simply not possible.

“When a call comes in on the telephone it always shows the same caller id and that is a Birmingham city switchboard. All calls are routed through the Birmingham city switch board and then come to us. Therefore we are not receiving any caller id information.”

If your information leads to an arrest you could be in line to receive a cash reward. Metro Crime Stoppers has given out $88,000 in reward money this year alone.

“To do anything you have to have some money to do it with and we depend on donations and contributions. Primarily we get it through government contributions. We also look at the corporate community and you can even go online and donate yourself on our Facebook page and our website,” said Copus.

Crime Stoppers is now working to increase their presence in several spaces.

They just began a new billboard marketing strategy, and will begin targeting specific communities with social media ads to drum up tips for law enforcement.

