“Massive” amount of rounds fired in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex

Shooting at Adona Apartment Complex on Aspen Dr. in Birmingham.
Shooting at Adona Apartment Complex on Aspen Dr. in Birmingham.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person is dead after a shooting at a Birmingham Apartment Complex overnight.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the Adona Apartment Complex on Aspen Dr. in Birmingham.


When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot inside a crashed car. He died at the scene.

They found another shooting victim in the apartment complex. This victim was taken to the hospital.

Police believe this was a targeted incident based on they are calling a “massive” number of rounds fired at one vehicle.

No arrests in the case so far.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

