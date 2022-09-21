Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police.

Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.

Upon arrival, officers said the home was fully involved. Clanton Fire was able to put out the fire without damage to nearby homes.

During the investigation, the bodies of a man and a woman were found in the home, according to Clanton Police.

Alabama State Fire Marshall and ATF investigators responded to assist in the fire investigation. Currently, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this case, please contact CPD Detective Joseph Smitherman at (205) 755-1194.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.