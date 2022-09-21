LawCall
Jacksonville State shatters enrollment records

JSU’s largest freshman class poses for a group photo on Burgess-Snow Field at Freshman...
JSU’s largest freshman class poses for a group photo on Burgess-Snow Field at Freshman Convocation on Aug. 23.(JSU Digital Media Services)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University shattered enrollment records for Fall 2022. University leaders said the headcount was 9,633 students – exceeding the all-time enrollment record set last fall.

“This is an exciting moment in the history of Jacksonville State University,” said President Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. “We have surpassed 9,600 students for the first time while maintaining our commitment to helping each student find their purpose and their passion and translate that into a rewarding career.”

According to Dr. Emily Messer, vice president for advancement and enrollment management, JSU has enrolled its largest freshman class and posted its highest undergraduate, dual enrollment and international enrollment numbers. In addition, she said the university received a historic number of housing applications, leading to the highest on-campus housing occupancy rate in more than five years.

“We received a record number of admission applications, demonstrating increased interest in what the campus has to offer,” Messer said. “JSU’s transfer and freshman scholarship structure remains competitive across the region. To further promote affordability and accessibility, we added several new partnerships that offer scholarship opportunities for working adults.”

JSU has added nine new degree programs and 11 new certificate options over the past five years – including popular bachelor’s degree programs in applied forensics, respiratory therapy and film studies. The university has also added new graduate programs, including a Doctor of Nursing Practice. Pending approval from its accrediting body, JSU will launch its third doctoral degree program in 2023 – the Doctor of Education in educational leadership.

“Our faculty, deans, department heads and support staff have worked together collaboratively and creatively to add new programs, update the curriculum and provide our students an outstanding learning experience – despite all the societal challenges of the past few years,” said Dr. Christie Shelton, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “JSU continues to grow thanks to the hard work and dedication of our entire university community, which remains the Friendliest Campus in the South.”

