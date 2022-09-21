LawCall
High school football coach charged with home invasion, assault

Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.
Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Michigan high school assistant football coach is facing felony charges after an alleged home invasion, according to authorities.

Lawrence McGrandy, assistant football coach for Vassar High School, was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27, WNEM reported.

The 43-year-old Vassar man has been charged with first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property more than $1,000, and aggravated domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released more information about the charges.

McGrandy was placed on administrative leave by Vassar Public Schools on Sept. 21 pending the result of the investigation, the district said in a Facebook post.

