Have your voice be heard during the Birmingham Academy of Civic Engagement

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Academy of Civic Engagement is starting its next 7-week session this fall.

ACE is a leadership program that gets community members directly involved with city government. It is part of the city’s goal to have a more inclusive and transparent government.

This past summer, ACE hosted 210 participants. Josh Coleman is the director of ACE. He said the interest keeps growing.

Community members get the chance to meet directly with the Mayor, City Council, and over 20 departments. After each session is a Q&A with city leaders.

“If they don’t know the answer or the answer isn’t readily available, you have connected now to city hall and to the various departments where we can get that question answered for you.”

Coleman said the beauty of the program is the open dialogue. Those is in City Hall also get the chance to hear about the issues that matter the most to the people who call Birmingham home.

“This is for you if you wanna serve on a board or agency or local office. This is truly a pathway for it.”

Applications are open until October 5, 2022. You can find it here.

