First Alert for sunny and hot temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Today is the last full day of astronomical summer! It will definitely feel like it too. Temperatures this morning are slightly warmer with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. You’ll notice the humidity levels are slightly higher too. I want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see patchy dense fog this morning. Some of the fog we have seen this morning is in parts of east Alabama. Any fog that develops will likely dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. We had a few showers and storms move through east Alabama yesterday, but all of that is out of here. We are waiting on a cold front that is forecast to move into Central Alabama tomorrow afternoon. Ahead of the front, we are looking at dry and hot weather. Temperatures are forecast to heat up near 90°F at noon. Highs in the mid 90s with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. We will likely see a mostly sunny sky today. Just stay hydrated, apply sunscreen, and make sure you wear a hat and sunglasses if you plan on being outdoors today. Always check the backseat before you leave your vehicle too. If you plan on heading out to the Alabama State Fair this evening, it will remain dry and warm with temperatures in the 80s at 7-10 PM.

Cold Front Arrives Tomorrow: The first day of fall begins tomorrow evening around 8:04 PM. Tomorrow will end up as another hot afternoon. We’ll start Thursday off dry with temperatures in the lower 70s. We will likely see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. As a cold front moves into the area, we will likely see increasing clouds and breezy conditions. Winds will likely move in from the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. I’ve added a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm as the cold front moves in tomorrow afternoon and evening. I recommend securing any outdoor furniture tomorrow as winds will be breezy at times between 2 PM - 10 PM. Behind the cold front, cooler and much drier air will filter into Alabama.

Beautiful Friday: Friday looks amazing! Temperatures Friday morning will likely cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s with a clear sky. We should see plenty of sunshine Friday with north-northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. Dew points will be very low so it should feel dry and comfortable outside. Highs on Friday are forecast to warm into the low to mid 80s. High school football Friday night will end up picture perfect with clear conditions and temperatures cooling into the 70s and 60s.

Sunny and Dry Saturday: Saturday is shaping up to be our best weather day of the weekend. Humidity levels will remain low, so we will likely see a big temperature change from the morning hours to the afternoon hours. We’ll start Saturday off cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Dry air heats up quickly, so we will likely see highs climb into the upper 80s with a sunny sky. Alabama football kicks off Saturday evening, so the weather will likely end up comfortable for the game. Kickoff temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s and cooling into the 70s by the second half of the game. Auburn will end up a little warmer with kickoff temperatures in the lower 80s. I would plan for highs in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Don’t forget to apply the sunscreen Saturday!

Next Big Thing: Another cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Sunday. We’ll likely start Sunday dry with temperatures slightly warmer in the low to mid 60s. A cold front will likely move into our area Sunday afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will be possible on Sunday with a rain chance around 40%. The best chance for rain will likely occur in northwest Alabama. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, but the severe threat appears very low. Highs on Sunday will end up in the mid 80s with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Behind the cold front, we will start next week sunny and cooler. Highs Monday through Wednesday in the lower 80s with overnight lows dipping into the 50s. The first half of next week is looking fantastic!

Hurricane Fiona: Fiona has strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. It is currently moving away from the Turks and Caicos to the north at 5-10 mph. Fiona will likely maintain its intensity as it moves over the open waters of the Atlantic. Fiona will not directly impact the Southeast United States, but it will likely produce a high rip current all along the East Coast of the United States. Fiona is forecast to stay west of Bermuda Thursday night, but Bermuda could see heavy rain and strong winds as they will be located on the bad side of the storm. Fiona will then move due north and curve towards Canada and produce significant impacts there over the weekend. It could become one of the worst storms that region has seen in a long time. Fiona will likely dissipate and be out of the picture by Sunday and Monday of next week.

First Alert for sunny and hot temperatures Wednesday (wbrc)

Tropical Storm Gaston: Tropical Storm Gaston developed yesterday afternoon becoming the seventh named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Gaston is located in the north-central Atlantic. Winds are up to 65 mph, and Gaston is not expected to intensify too much over the next couple of days. Gaston will be no threat to land, and it will likely meander over the open waters of the Atlantic before dissipating and losing tropical characteristics.

Tropical Update: We are now monitoring three tropical waves in addition to Fiona and Gaston. The main tropical wave to watch is in the Central Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a 70% chance for this system to become a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. Models show support that it will likely move into the Caribbean by the end of the week and intensify. Majority of the models also hints it will move northwards and could impact Cuba and possibly move into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week. If this storm impacts the Gulf Coast, it will likely take place on September 29-30th. It’s simply too early to determine the exact track. Important thing is that people in the Yucatan Peninsula, Cuba, Florida, and the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle have a plan in place should this system impact them. Have a hurricane kit ready and know where to evacuate if it gets to that point. I do think this system has a good chance to become a hurricane and potentially a powerful one as conditions appear very favorable once it moves into the western parts of the Caribbean. The other two tropical waves are in the eastern Atlantic. A tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa has a medium chance to develop into a depression or tropical storm in the next five days. The other tropical wave has a low chance for development over the next five days. The Atlantic is definitely active, which is pretty common to see during this time of the year. The last day of hurricane season is on November 30th.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.