Cookie Fix awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cookie Fix first opened its doors in Homewood in 2016. Now, the local stop for sweet treats serves warm cookies in Cahaba Heights and Huntsville.

On Wednesday, Cookie Fix was awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year.

Founder and Owner Amy Jason said they are among the best of the best, and it is an honor just to be nominated.

She said the buzz the award has created is rewarding, and creates a buzz that will hopefully benefit the future of the franchise.

She said the award would not have been possible without her team and the customers.

“We know them by name, we know what cookies are their favorites. We make their day and they make ours.”

At Home in Homewood also received a retailer of the year award, and Shaia’s received a centennial award.

