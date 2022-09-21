LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Blount Co. switching ambulance services after staffing shortage caused service delays

Blount Co. switching EMS provider to improve service
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff Department said they are switching ambulance contracts after struggling to get ambulances on scene.

Sheriff Mark Moon said for the past year, they have struggled to get ambulances to respond to calls because of nationwide low EMT staffing. He said he does not blame the county’s current ambulance company and knows all emergency services are understaffed right now.

“There have been some issues with having enough ambulances in the county to cover needs,” Moon said. “There were some issues this year with ambulances not responding. We even had trouble here at the Sheriff’s department with deputies out on calls. People who are having mental health situations, like suicidal thoughts, it’s just really hard to get ambulances to those scenes and to respond.”

Moon said they are prioritizing 911 calls, so if you have an emergency, someone is coming.

“If it is something that is life, limb, or eyesight, that is going to the top of the list,” He said. “Someone is coming to you first. If its not life or death, please be patient and understand that every emergency agency is doing the best we can with the personnel and equipment we have.”

With the ambulance shortages causing delays in emergency services, the county’s 911 board voted to switch ambulance companies in October 2022.

Sheriff Moon said the new company has more ambulances and is even hiring the county’s current paramedics to staff up.

“I told them that these people currently working for our current ambulance service, they are going to know all the streets, patients, law enforcement, and fire department people around here,” Moon said. “They’re going to be the greatest assets you’ll have.”

Sheriff Moon said the new ambulance services was not set to start until October, but now they will start a couple days early.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Hot car death investigation.
Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway
Dereck Zamzow and Noah Jaymes Oates
UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper; men accused of stealing car from Haleyville
Major crash on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Dr in Jefferson County
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed

Latest News

$10 million donation to UAB
$10 million donation to UAB
Blount Co. switching EMS provider to improve service
Blount Co. switching EMS provider to improve service
Program hopes to bring community, police together
Birmingham Police looking to improve community relationships and trust with new training opportunity
B'ham Public Works to use robotic lawnmowers at Linn Park
B'ham Public Works to use robotic lawnmowers at Linn Park