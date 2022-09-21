LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham Police looking to improve community relationships and trust with new training opportunity

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are working to get more involved with the community to work towards a better relationship between citizens and the department.

They are bringing back their community police academy, where you can work with officers directly. This is part of the department’s effort for community policing, where residents are willing to call and provide information on a case when they have it.

It’s a two hour course for 10 weeks. BPD officers will show you what a day in their shoes is like. You’ll have one on one opportunities with officers to talk about what’s going on in your neighborhood and get help with resources.

The department hopes this will help build better trust from the community. They’ll also teach participants about certain laws, defensive driving, and why officers handle cases certain ways.

“Oftentimes, people are confused about why the police did something a certain way, so this is an opportunity for them to learn the laws and for them to see what the police do everyday,” BPD Captain Janice Blackwell said. “Scenarios that put the community in situations officers would be in and I think that is the best part of the training. It gives them the opportunity to see whether they would shoot or not. A lot of people shoot and say ‘ok, we understand what is going on with law enforcement now.’ Before that, they may not have understood why an officer used their firearm.”

The class starts Oct. 4. BPD said the class is already half full.

You can call (205) 933-4175 to sign up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Hot car death investigation.
Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway
Dereck Zamzow and Noah Jaymes Oates
UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper; men accused of stealing car from Haleyville
Major crash on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Dr in Jefferson County
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed

Latest News

Blount Co. switching EMS provider to improve service
Blount Co. switching ambulance services after staffing shortage caused service delays
$10 million donation to UAB
$10 million donation to UAB
Fall temperatures affecting Red Mountain Expressway project
Fall temperatures affecting Red Mountain Expressway project
Blount Co. switching EMS provider to improve service
Blount Co. switching EMS provider to improve service