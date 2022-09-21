LawCall
Anniston installing more stop signs

By Bria Chatman
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston City Council voted to approve adding two more stop signs on Summer Gate Road. Councilor Jay Jenkins presented the idea after residents contacted him about the congested area.

The intersection will soon become a four-way stop. City leaders are hopeful this will alleviate some of the accidents they’re seeing.

Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges says the roadway is near a neighborhood and a sports complex. He adds one of the biggest goals for the city is to put public safety first. The city council believes adding two more stop signs will make the road a lot safer.

“The council felt it was best to make this a four-way stop,” says Hodges. “There’s been a bit of confusion about congestion in the area. Sometimes at these two-way stops, one person will stop and think they have the all clear then when there isn’t a stop the other way and someone is flying down the road 50 or 40 miles it can be very dangerous.”


Hodges expects the signs to installed by the end of October.

